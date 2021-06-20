NICEVILLE, Fla. — Tim Jones, 64, of Niceville, Florida, formerly of Rumsey, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021. William Timothy Jones was born Feb. 28, 1957, in Owensboro to the late William (Bill) and Stella Ray Vanover Jones and was married to the former Brenda Joyce Higgs on Feb. 14, 2004. Tim retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service and worked at White Wilson Medical Center until he went to work at Eglin Air Force Base as a remote target operator. He loved fishing, camping, grilling, boating, kayaking and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Brenda Jones; two daughters, Kimberlee Kimbril and Christy Saunders (Danny), both of Niceville, Florida; a son, Billy Jones of Crestview, Florida; a stepson, Davy Ruby of Boonville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy Matthis (Sam) of Owensboro and Marla Stamm of Newburgh, Indiana; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in New Cypress Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Family and friends may visit with Tim’s family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Tim’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Tuesday on www.muster
