CALHOUN — Tim R. Stratton, 64, of Calhoun, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tim was the owner and operator of Sculptured Waters Sealant.
Survivors include his wife, Lauri Greaux Stratton; mother, Shirley Louise Clayton (Joseph William); two brothers, Terry Stratton (Debra), and Darrin Clayton (Heather); two sisters, Vonda Donahoo (Loyd), and Vicky Hill (Jimmy).
Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. Tim’s services will be streamed live on at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
