HARDINSBURG — Tim Trost, 65, of Balltown, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Trost; sons J T Trost and Bill Brown; daughter Christina Strock; brothers Thomas Trost, Dan Trost, Ron Trost and Paul Trost; and sisters Julie May and Lori DeJoode.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with military honors and cremation to follow. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Commented