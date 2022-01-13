BREMEN — Timothy Allen Randolph Sr., 64, of Bremen, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Mr. Randolph was born Aug. 9, 1957, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired car technician for Wilcox Muffler and Brake.
He is survived by his children, Chris McCuiston, Kelly Rager, Heather Randolph, Tim Randolph, Jr., and Jordan Randolph; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; father, Vernon Randolph; and brother, Danny Randolph.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
