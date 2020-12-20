Timothy “Buddy” O’Bryan, 55, of Owensboro, passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Daviess County on Sept. 27, 1965, to Faye O’Bryan and the late Charles O’Bryan. He was a proud 1983 graduate of Owensboro High School, F.I.L.D. Buddy worked over 20 years at Omico Plastics before retiring from Owensboro High School, where he was a custodial supervisor for 12 years.
Buddy was the true definition of a family man. He was the board game champion of Sunday night family gatherings, a music aficionado, movie connoisseur and a quick-witted jokester, who always made people laugh. Buddy was the ultimate UK fanatic, a faithful fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Braves and had recently become a Louisville City Football Club (Soccer) supporter.
Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Charles O’Bryan; his sister, Stephanie Barnett; father-in-law Eddie Rohrer; brother-in-law Wade Strain; and his best friend and furbaby, Earl, his dog.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Rebecca Rohrer O’Bryan; his mother, Faye O’Bryan of Owensboro; daughter Kayla O’Bryan (Chris) Norris of Whitesville; son Zachary O’Bryan of Owensboro; brother Mark (Kathy) O’Bryan of Owensboro; brother-in-law J. R. Barnett of Owensboro; two sisters-in-law, Zoe Strain and Sarah (Bryan) Henderson of Owensboro; mother-in-law Cathy Rohrer of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews; two cats, Rupp and Rosie; and several grand-furbabies.
Private services and entombment will be Monday at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation for Buddy shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Hodskins and his office and staff, the nurses at the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital who guided him through this journey with kindness, empathy and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Owensboro-Daviess County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
