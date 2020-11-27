Timothy Caudill, 52, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Hazard on Sept. 28, 1968, to the late Elmer and Charlene Caudill. Timothy was a lead concrete finisher for over 35 years. He loved Elvis Presley, Blackberry Smoke, woodworking and hanging out with family and friends.
Along with his parents, Timothy is preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Lisa Renfrow, who passed in 2016; his sisters, Sherell Wayne and Anitta Caudill; and his brothers, Gene, Gary and Elmer Caudill.
Timothy is survived by his children, Timothy Shelton, Zach Caudill and Jennifer Berry; his companion, Cinda Sparkman; his siblings, Geneva (Jeff) Cumpton, Lavetta (Rodney) Hargis, Michael (Sharon) Caudill, Deborah (Tim) Morrison and Jess Ray Caudill; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will take place at a later date.
All 25 loved ones who wish to honor Timothy at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
