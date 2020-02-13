Timothy “Cody” Martin, 30, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 24, 1989, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Timothy Martin and Tina Green.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gerald Spencer Sr.; and stepfather Jeffrey Green.
He is survived by his mother, Tina Green; father Timothy Ian Martin; son Timothy Noah Martin; daughter Anna Claire Martin; sister Erin Hodgson; brothers Todd Spencer (Ashley), Roger Hodgson, Zachary Hodgson and Brandon Martin; sisters Amanda Hill and Kimberly Melnick; maternal grandmother Patricia Spencer Bell; paternal grandmother Mary Brown; and paternal grandfather Bill Martin.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Cody Martin Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
