HARDINSBURG — Timothy Davis, 65, of Hardinsburg, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his residence. He attended Kingswood Wesleyan Church and was a retired construction painter with Chicago Bridge and Iron.
Survivors: wife, Pamela Davis; children, John Davis, Ashley Birkner, Lindsey Dyer, and Dana Upchurch; brothers, Thomas Davis, Roger Davis, and Kevin Davis; and sister, Janice Marie Boeck.
Service: Noon Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Turpin Cemetery.
