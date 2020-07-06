CENTRAL CITY — Timothy Douglas Settle, 72, of Central City, died July 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 19, 1947, in Todd County. He was a laborer for Emerson Electric, and he was of Baptist faith.
Mr. Settle is preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Delma Settle; brother, Frank Settle; and sisters, Juanita Baraslow, Wanda Bush, and Mae Latham.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Laster Settle; son, Matthew (Lisa) Settle, of Greenville; daughters, Melissa (David) Calderwood, of Virginia, and Amy Carver, of Central City; grandchildren, Dustin (Bethany) Carver, Andrew (Emely) Settle, Haley Carver, and Ian Calderwood; great-grandchild, Camila Settle, Sisters, Shelia (Jerry) Holt, Marilyn (Kenneth) Holt, Winnie (Joe) Stevens, and Sue (Guy) Kelly.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Memorial Gardens in Powderly with Bro. Donnie Wilkins officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
