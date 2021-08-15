CENTRAL CITY — Timothy Glen Henson, 60, of Central City, died at 6:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Henson was born March 17, 1961, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. He was self-employed and worked in heating and cooling and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Mr. Henson was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Joella Henson; and his sister, Charity Henson.
Survivors include his wife, Katina Covington Henson; sons Brady (Jennifer) Henson, Brian (Lacey) Henson and Timothy Seth (Rachel) Henson; two stepsons, George “AJ” (Chrystalyn) Henson and Taylor (Autumn) Cobb; grandchildren Bradyn Henson, Barrett Henson, Brian Henson Jr., Gunner Henson, Benjamin Henson, Landon Henson, Haven Henson, Braci Henson, Michael Gage Henson, Riley Branham, Selina Coleman and Bub Coleman; sisters Rebecca (Jody) Lout, Faith Henson and Hope Henson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 6 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Mark Mills officiating. Burial will be in Jesus Name Holiness Church Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
