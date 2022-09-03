BURKESVILLE — Timothy J. “Tim” Sims, 79, of Burkesville, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born May 25, 1943, in McLean County, to the late Joseph Robert “J.R.” and Mary Teresa Sims. Tim was a 1961 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as a manager for Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 32 years, and then at Northstar/Bluescope Steel for 12 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, and traveling. Tim was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making custom pieces for his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his siblings, Thurman Hugh Sims and Rachel Ann Sims.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Thornberry Sims; his children, Jon (Sandie) Sims, Holly Sims, and Jody (Rae Ann) Sims; his grandchildren, Kyle (Patricia) Sims, Drew (Jessica) Sims, Joshua (McKenzie) Sims, Audrey (Joe) Kedanis, and Nathan Sims; his great-grandchildren, Jack, Kay, Riley, and Emmie; his siblings, Gertrude M. Frey, Alan Douglas (Charlotte “Charlie”) Sims, Stephen M. Sims, Sr., Suzanne Sims, OSU, Rex (Susan) Sims, Mark (Martha) Sims, Teresa “T” (Vincent) Edwards, and Delores Kay “Lorsey” Turnage; and 36 nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be noon Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Catholic High School, 1524 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Tim Sims may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
