HUDSON — Timothy L. Pile, 59, of Hudson, died Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a former employee of Harper Construction.
Survivors: daughters, Ashley Pile and Stephanie Slaughter; brothers, Tony Pile, Eddie Pile, Larry Pile, and Patrick Pile; and sisters, Donna Jo Biggs and Susan Pile.
Service: 7 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with the cremation to follow. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Timmy Pile Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
