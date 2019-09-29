EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Timothy Lee "Tim" Record, 60, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born Dec. 28, 1958, in Daviess County to David Edward Record Sr. and Mary Joan Yeltema Record. Tim was a graduate of Owensboro High School and worked for Williams Bros. Health Care in Henderson, where he spent 30 years in the medical equipment field or associated businesses. He was also an avid UK basketball fan along with various other sports.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Edward Record Sr., and a brother, David E. Record Jr.
Tim is survived by his mother, Mary Joan Record; a brother, Mark Record (Donna); nieces, a nephew and great-nieces and nephews; and his best buddy, Charlie, his dog.
The memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Eddie Duke officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 and Vanderburgh Humane Society, 400 Millner Industrial Drive, Evansville, IN 47710.
Memories and condolences for the family of Tim Record may be left at www.glenncares.com.
