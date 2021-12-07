Timothy Lee “Tim” Ralph, 53, of Whitesville, died at Owensboro Health on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from complications from a stroke. He was born in Daviess County on April 30, 1968 to Ellis Ralph and Phyllis Renfrow Heltsley. Tim had worked as a mechanic at First Class Trucking, Hardy Brake and Moorman Farms, and enjoyed riding motorcycles and car racing. He served in the
U. S. Army.
Tim is preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Morgan Sacra and his grandparents, Owen Renfrow, Nella Magan and Henry and Gladys Ralph.
Tim is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his children, Trenton Ralph, Taylor Atkinson and Raylan Ralph; his parents, Ellis (Debbie) Ralph and Phyllis (George) Heltsley; his siblings, Kimberly (Ryan) Porter, Jeremy (Kristi) Ralph and Melissa Barr and several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Tim Ralph Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donations may be made online at www.cecilfuneral
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented