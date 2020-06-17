Timothy Lynn Millay, 54, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro to the late Robert and Margaret Jones Millay.
Tim was employed at T.T.M.A. after working in construction for many years. He was of the Catholic faith and an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed U.K. basketball and the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his sister, DiAnn; a nephew, Austin Millay; and nieces, Corey Millay and Sherry Millay Hurst.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kim Millay; daughters, Nichole Simmons and Juliette Millay; brothers, Vincent Millay (Doris Ann), Gary Millay (Stephanie) and Ricky Millay (Shannon); sisters, Paula Hayden, Elaine Payne (Jud) and Cathy Stover (Glen); and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Condolences and memories for the family of Timothy Lynn Millay may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
