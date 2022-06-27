CALVERT CITY — Timothy Neal Robinson, 64, of Calvert City died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence. He was a decorated soldier in the Marines, Army and National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Luci Estes Robinson; his children, Sara Crim, Michael Robinson, Spencer Rottgering, and Misty Johnson.
Services: 12 noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City with military honors. Visitation: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home.
