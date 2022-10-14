GREENVILLE — Timothy Owen Rice, 62, of Greenville, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a factory worker and had worked at Carhartt.
Survivors: parents, William Donald and Carole Sue Rice; sons, Michael Owen Rice and Nathaniel Lee Rice; and brother, Dwight Alan (Robin) Rice.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at garysfuneralhome.net.
