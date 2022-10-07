LEITCHFIELD — Timothy Ronald Willis, 63, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He worked construction, was a member of Local 576, and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Falls of Rough.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ronald Willis and Sharon Willis.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Willis of Leitchfield; two sons, Timothy Seth Willis of Falls of Rough and Thomas Reed Willis of Shepherdsville; a daughter, Lindsey (Cleatus) Lynn of Falls of Rough; brothers, Walter “Frog” (Beth) Willis of Falls of Rough and David Bruce (Jackie) Willis of Harned; sisters, Becky (Bob) Ballard of Owensboro and Doris Norwood of Fordsville; stepmother, Doris Willis of Fordsville; step-sister, Neffra Matthews (Alan Bell) of Colorado; three grandchildren, Eric Lynn of Owensboro, Colton Lynn (Maddi Phelps) of Fordsville, and Ella Grace Lynn of Falls of Rough; and a great-grandchild, Miles Lynn of Fordsville.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church with burial in Macedonia Cemetery in Falls of Rough. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
