GALLIPOLIS, W.V. — Timothy Rowan “Tim” Patton passed the afternoon of Jan. 29, 2021.
Tim was born Jan. 9, 1958, in Livermore, and after the death of his parents, he moved to Bossier City, Louisiana, where he completed high school. He then stayed in Shreveport, Louisiana, until he met and married Melanie Nance. They then moved to her hometown of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia.
Tim and Melanie were married in 1990 at a small church outside of Bossier City, Louisiana.
Tim was a car lover and enthusiast who enjoyed making anything with a motor work at its best.
He was preceded in death by wife Melanie who died in a house fire on Jan. 21, 2021, which led to Tim’s death; mother Sally Rowan; and father Gaydon John.
He is survived by son Alan; brother David; sister Judith (Judy); and sister Rebecca Jill “Sissy.”
Interment for both will be in Woodward Valley Cemetery, Hartford with the date to be determined.
