HARTFORD — Timothy Scott Young, 43, of Hartford, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tim was a member of Grace Chapel Church of God.
Survivors include his parents, Jerry (Carol) Young and Sue Dowell; brothers, Mark Cannon and Clint Dowell; and sister, Sharlotte Lawton.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Schroader Cemetery in Olaton. Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Timothy Scott Young by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
