Timothy (Tim) D. Harley, 57, of Whitesville, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones. Tim was diagnosed in September 2019 with Glioblastoma and lost his battle on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Tim was born on Sept. 2, 1963, in Knottsville, to the late Sam and Augustine Harley. He married Jane Mills Harley on May 11, 1984, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Tim worked for Owensboro Grain Co. for 30 years, up until his illness. He thought a lot of his OG family. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandson, Boyd Dale, who always brightened his day and greeted him with a fist bump saying “Rock on Brother!” He enjoyed time spent outdoors, especially hunting.
In addition to his parents, Tim is preceded in death by sisters Shirley Clark, Delores Buck and Martha Alsip.
Tim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jane Mills Harley; his sons, Travis (Brittany) Harley, of Philpot, and Blake (Shana Haynes) Harley, of Whitesville; his daughter, Meredith Harley, of Whitesville; and his grandson, Boyd Dale Harley. Other survivors include nine siblings, Jim Harley, of Louisville, Wayne (Agnus) Harley and Darrell (Sharon) Harley, of Owensboro, Tommy (Dianne) Harley and Mary Rose (Smitch) Howard, of Philpot, Charlotte (David) Payne and Ricky (Kim) Harley, of Hawesville, Wanda (Ray) Mills, of Whitesville, and Joyce (Ricky) Payne, of Maceo; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for their care during this time.
