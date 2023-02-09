Timothy “Tim” Hall, 50, of Utica, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home. He was born June 15, 1972, to Archie and Betty Hall. All those that knew Tim knew he had a heart of gold. He was a great son, brother, uncle, dad, father-in-law, papaw, and husband. Tim was one of the most dedicated and hard-working men you had ever met. He had a passion for working in concrete; it was more of a hobby than a job for him.
Tim was faithful to his family, to his work, to his wife, and to his church. Tim attended One Faith Fellowship Church. He worked for Envision Contractors and helped to improve the lives of everyone in Owensboro with his work with Habitat for Humanity. He also worked with his best friend and his brother, John, at these jobs, and in their own business, Hall’s Concrete Construction.
Tim also loved going to the farm in Olaton. Sometimes it was to work, other times to relax.
He was preceded in death by his father, Archie D. Hall.
Survivors include his wife, Christennia Hall; mother, Betty Hall; brother, John Hall; his bonus daughter, Ashley Holbrook (Justin); his bonus son, Caleb Butler (Andrea); six grandchildren, Jaxtin Holbrook, Caden Butler, Lexi Butler, Kobe Butler, Lilly Butler, and Kieran Butler; as well as many family and friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Case and Sister Berry Shaver officiating. Burial will follow in McGrady Creek Cemetery in Grayson County. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Tim Hall Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented