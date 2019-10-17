FORDSVILLE — Timothy W. Fuqua, 49, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Hartford. Timothy was born on July 5, 1970, in Breckinridge County to John and Naomi Boling Fuqua. He was a member of Easton Community Church and a member of Kentucky Laborers Local 1392. He was preceded in death by his father, John Fuqua, and a brother, Ronald Fuqua.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Hester Fuqua; two daughters, Beth Fuqua (Flener) and Faith Fuqua; two sons, John Fuqua and Dustin Fuqua; six grandchildren, Isaac Fuqua, Gavin Fuqua, Naomi Flener, Kristi Flener, Heaven Kellems and Alex Kellems; mother Naomi Boling Fuqua; two brothers, Delmer Ray Fuqua and Stan Fuqua; a half-sister, Sherri Vaughn; and two uncles, Carl Ray Boling and Stanley Boling.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following at Boling Chapel Cemetery. Timothy’s family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
The family ask for all donations be made to Gibson & Son Funeral Home to help with funeral cost. Online condolences may be left for Timothy’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
