Timothy Wayne Allen Sr., known by many as Red, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Center. Red was born April 6, 1958, in Henderson to the late James and Geneva Decker Allen. For a number of years, Tim worked hard in construction, working for Higdon Construction. Red enjoyed drinking his beer, with his beer of choice being Budweiser. He also loved his dogs, his favorites being Buffy, Patches and Bear.
Aside from his parents, he is preceded in death by a nephew, Eric Allen.
Red is survived by a girlfriend, Faye Taylor; a son, Tim (Amanda) Allen Jr.; three grandchildren, Tymer Allen, Tobias Allen and Alex Allen; three brothers, Keith Allen, James Allen and Jeffery Allen; a sister, Sandra Fariss; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
All those who wish to honor Red at the visitation and celebration of life are required to wear a mask for the safety of all in attendance.
