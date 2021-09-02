GREENVILLE — Timothy Wyatt Staples, 52, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. He was employed by General Electric and was a member of New Paradise Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Warman Staples; daughter Hannah Walker; son Jonah Staples; father Bernie Staples; and brother Josh Staples.
Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville with burial to follow. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
