Tina Haynes, 64, of Owensboro passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 26, 1958, to Marvin and Eloise Roberts. Tina enjoyed shopping, especially for items to create her crafts, and decorating her home. Her dogs, Millie and Sophie, were special to her. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Jon Marc Stringer.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 29 years, Tom Haynes; her children, Keisha Reynolds and Shawn Roberts; five grandchildren, Keeonna (Conner) Rutherford, Zachary Kage Basham, Baylee Reynolds, Dakota Failing, and Lowell Fowler; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Heartford House for their care and compassion.
