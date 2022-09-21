Tina Jill Davis, 56, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky with two of her sons by her side.
Jill was born in Hammond, Indiana July 18, 1966, to the late Herrel and Della Mae Morris Davis.
She was preceded in death by her niece, Jamie Ryan Matthews Philpot of Owensboro.
She is survived by her children, Brad Reichardt, Jeremiah Davis, Blake Bailey, Issah Bailey, Cameo Boarman, and Jacob Boarman; siblings, Terry Davis, Micky Davis, Patricia Thorpe, and Steve Davis; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Calvary Hill Church in Beaver Dam.
Care of the Davis family was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
