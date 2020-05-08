Tina L. Bellar, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 13, 1969, in Calhoun. Tina was sweet and caring and loved her kids more than anything.
She is survived by her children, Ashley, Robin and Allen Bellar; four grandchildren; her mother and stepfather, Retha and Gerald Stokes; and her brother, Tim Frashure.
Services for Tina are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Tina Bellar may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
