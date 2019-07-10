Tina Louise Ault, 57, of Owensboro, died July 6, 2019, at her home. She was born March 15, 1962, in Owensboro to David and Louise Brown Kellems. She worked as a cook for Rosedale and Davco Nursing Homes and was of the Baptist faith. Tina loved music, her grandchildren and was a loving mother. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Brown Kellems; a brother, Jeffrey Kellems; and a sister, Sandra Kellems.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Battreal; a sister, Linda Kellems; daughters Ravin Rouse and Megan Embry, both of Owensboro; her father, David Kellems; four grandchildren, Jordan Payne, Shelby Embry, Melanie Embry and Jayda Embry; a sister, Christina Austin; stepdaughters Cecilia Nicole Johnson and Ciara Danielle Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and her cat, J.J.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Tina Ault Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
