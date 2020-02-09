CENTERTOWN — Tina Louise Maze, 54, of Centertown, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tina was born in Ohio County to the late Wendell and Barbara Tichenor. She was employed as a teller at Commonwealth Community Bank.
Survivors include her husband, Luke Maze; three daughters, Tia Small, of Centertown, Ashley (Beau) Wright, of Hartford and Shania (Matt) Hobbs, of Centertown; a brother, Barry (Tammy) Tichenor, of Centertown; 11 grandchildren, Kaleb, Haleigh and Lainey Snyder, Peyton, Paisley and Phoenix Wright, Mackenzie, Gunnar and Finley Hobbs and Ayla and Zeke Maze.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Scott Fleener officiating. Burial will be in Central Grove Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
