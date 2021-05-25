Tina Lynn Smith, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home. She was born July 28, 1969, in Daviess County to Leo Joseph Kamuf Jr. and Barbara Baughn Kamuf. Tina loved to have fun and enjoyed watching cartoons. She loved spoiling her grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Kamuf.
She was survived by three daughters, Louise Dukes, Haven Smith (Leah), and Madison Lundgren; two grandchildren, Hadley Brooks and Riley Seabolt; father, Leo Joseph Kamuf, Jr.; sisters, Susan Carroll, Lisa Corbertt, and Staci Heifner; brothers, Troy Kamuf and Paul Driggers; and Linda Wright, who was like a mom to her.
Private family services will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
