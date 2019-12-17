CALHOUN -- Tina Rae McDole 92, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Tina Rae Ashton was born Sept. 6, 1927, in McLean County, to the late Alvey Lee and Etta Mae Leet Ashton. Tina was a homemaker and member of Community Church in Calhoun. She enjoyed shopping, gospel music, going to her church, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by a grandson, Billy Purcell and by a son-in-law, Carl Purcell.
Survivors include a son, Mark McDole (Margaret), of Calhoun; two daughters, Dawnell Purcell and Melody Baughn (Mike), both of Calhoun; six grandchildren, Donny Purcell (Laura), April Caraway (Pat), Mica Sanders (Tony), Kasey Cobb (Cam), Kayla Edds (Alex), and Justin McDole (Audrey); and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Mason officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Tina's family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
