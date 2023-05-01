Beaver Dam — Tina Susan Abney Brown, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She was born Jan. 15, 1959, to Anna Young Abney and the late Leonis Abney.
Tina was preceded in death by her husband Roger; sons Roger Jr. and Jason; and sister Joann Abney.
She is survived by her sons, Jeremy (Stefanie) Brown and Josh (Randi) Brown; brother Tony (Sheila) Abney; and her mother Ann Abney. She was a proud Nana to Makayla (Tyler), Hannah (Drew), Colton and Bryson, and great granddaughter Sailor. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Paul Ralph officiating. Burial will follow in Clear Run Cemetery Baptist Church Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to help with funeral expenses. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
