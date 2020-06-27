Toby M. Goetz, 45, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020. Toby was born in Owensboro on Nov. 28, 1974, to Tom and Lucy Carrico Goetz. He was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and attended Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Toby enjoyed hunting, fishing, taxidermy and gardening for the Owensboro Regional Farmer’s Market. Toby’s daughter, Lily, was his whole world. He loved including her in all of his hobbies.
Toby was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Carrico Goetz.
Survivors include his father, Tom Goetz (Mary Beth); daughter Lilyann “Lily” Reese Goetz; brother Joe Goetz (Jill); sisters Kristie Goetz Wilkinson (Greg) and Emily Goetz; and special friend, Jenny Coomes; along with a large and loving extended family.
The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral Mass for Toby shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks, and for the visitation, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lilyann Reese Goetz College Memorial Fund.
Condolences and memories for the family of Toby Goetz may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented