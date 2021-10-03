Todd “Big Poppy” Curtis, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Feb. 11, 1970, to Charles and Connie Curtis.
Todd was a 1988 graduate of Harrison High School. He has degrees in occupational safety and health management and in human behavior. He is a decorated Army veteran, who served honorably during the Gulf War. He served as a power generation specialist and ordnance specialist. Todd served in the 118th Forward Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Unit and 1st SFOD. He received several awards while serving our country, including the Army Achievement Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Todd also holds the title of Lifetime Pathfinder. He is a current member of the American Legion, several softball associations and many professional organizations.
Todd enjoyed coaching and had a lifelong love for softball, playing at all levels throughout his life. Some of his other interests included fishing, shooting, collecting, cooking and riding his Hillbilly Hotrod. Most importantly, Todd loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids and two furbabies, Roxie and Elvis. He hopes to be remembered for being a true and loyal friend and for making the best “Poppy Juice” ever!
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Charles Curtis; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Hedges; his aunt, Edna Grace; and Todd and Lisa’s angel baby that they lost before birth, while they were still in high school.
Todd is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Alicia “Lisa” Curtis; his children, Brittany (Rick) Eller, Madison, Austin and Lilly Curtis and Corey (Chelsea), Christopher, Emily and Sarah (John) Ringham; four grandchildren, Charles, Mikayla, Xander and Olivia; his mother, Connie Curtis; and his sister, Stacey Curtis.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Officiating clergy will be Pastor Tim Hall. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
