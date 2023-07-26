Todd C. Sanders, 49, of Owensboro, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 5, 1973, in Heidelberg, Germany to Danny Sanders and Shirley Thomas Sanders. Todd was a U.S. Navy veteran and had previously worked at Burger King. He enjoyed playing video games and listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Sanders, and father-in-law, George Huntley.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Sanders; two sons, Josh Webb and John Michael Sanders; stepson, Cody Benningfield; mother, Shirley Sanders (Kerry); mother-in-law, Diana Huntley; sister, Angela Anderson; brother, Leland Sanders; nephews, Mark Anderson, Lucas Anderson, Cody Webb, George Krbes, Jacob Krbes, and Bryce Huntley; nieces, Kylie Sanders, Chloe Sanders, and Kayden Huntley; sister-in-law, Leslie Huntley; brothers-in-law, Greg Huntley and George (Kelly) Huntley; and several great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
