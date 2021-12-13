Todd Carpenter, 54, of Owensboro, passed away on December 8, 2021. Born September 4th, 1967 to the late Charlotte Carpenter, he was a construction worker.
Todd will be remembered for being a Christian, helping others with addiction and how he loved his family and spending time with them. Todd was a fan of football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.
Todd leaves behind his children, Racheal and Christina Carpenter; and grandchildren, Easton, Noah, Rhianna, Layla, Bell, Ameila, and Auria.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
