Todd Robert Brownson, 54, of Owensboro, formerly of Catlettsburg, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 12, 1966, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Terry Brownson and the late Mary Ann Holbrook Brownson Whetsel. Todd attended special education classes at Boyd County schools and became a companion and friend to his grandmother and mother, with whom he lived most of his life. He enjoyed listening to gospel music, drawing and visiting with family.
Todd was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother.
Survivors include his father, Terry Brownson and wife Patty of Owensboro; half-sister Missy Brownson Ross and husband Brad of Georgetown; aunts Carolyn Bowling and husband Gary and Brenda Wheeler and husband Burf; uncles Gary Holbrook and wife Margaret and Rollin Brownson and wife Mary Ann; and several cousins.
A private graveside service was held noon Thursday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland with arrangements by Glenn Funeral Home of Owensboro and Preston Family Funeral Home of Ashland.
