CALHOUN — Todd Tichenor, 75, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. Tolbert Clement Tichenor was born September 23, 1946, in McLean County to William Gates “Bill” and Irene Marie Clement Tichenor and was better known as “Todd” to both his family and friends. Todd retired as a tow boat pilot for AEP of Rockport, Indiana, and was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. He was a U.S. Marine veteran and enjoyed both hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Todd was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Tichenor and Lloyd Tichenor.
Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Wiseman (Brandon) of Winter Springs, Florida and Lauren McGee (Allen) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, David Wiseman, Devin Wiseman, Patricia Wiseman, and Morgan Wiseman; a great-grandson, Jasper; and three brothers, Gates Tichenor (Trudy) of Calhoun, Charles Tichenor of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Carey Tichenor (Debbie) of Versailles.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church with the Rev. Jegin Puthenpurackal officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Todd’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Musters Funeral Home in Calhoun. Prayer services and a video tribute of Todd’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The Todd Tichenor family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Todd at musterfuneralhomes.com.
