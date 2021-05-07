ROCKPORT, Ind. — Tom Bell, 82, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He retired from Peerless Pottery as a castor.
Survivors include his wife, Darla Bell; and his children, Gary Bell, Michael Bell and Krista Seitz.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana, and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The family would like masks to be worn.
Memorial contributions: Trinity United Methodist Church.
