ISLAND — Tom Coke, 85, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Hillside Center in Madisonville. Thomas Lee Coke was born May 10, 1936 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Elbert E. and Nina Everly Coke and was married to the former Patsy Ross Lyons. Tom was an auctioneer, enjoyed operating flea markets and a member of Island Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Lyons Coke, who died February 19, 1995 and by a grandson, Michael Keith Coke, who died July 13, 1997.
Survivors include two sons, Tommy Coke of Carmi, Illinois and Mike Coke (Patty) of Madisonville; a daughter, Kaye Devine (Todd) of Sacramento; five grandchildren, Melanie Kemp, Linzie Wells, Cameron Coke, Whitney Coke and Austin Devine; and five great grandchildren, Toby, Ollie, Kennedy, Max, and Ellie.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Tom’s family from 4 p.m. until
6 p.m. Wednesday and
from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
Tom’s services will be streamed live on at 10:00 A.M. Thursday.
The Tom Coke family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
