CALHOUN -- Tom Curry, 80, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Melvin Thomas Curry was born Nov. 13, 1938, in West Virginia to the late General B. and Hettie Mae Nelson Curry and was married to the former Bessie Ann Wells. Tom was a retired coal miner and member of New Hope Baptist Church in Muhlenberg County. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Ann Curry.
Survivors include a son, Darren Curry (Beth) of Plattsburg, Missouri; two grandchildren, Tiffany Burks (Corey) and Cody Kinnaman; a great-grandson, Carson Burks; three brothers, Wayne Curry (Becky) of Island, Ray Curry of Drakesboro and Gene Curry (Loretta) of Graham; and five sisters, Joyce Barnett (Choyce) of Sacramento, Patsy Vincent of Central City, Sue Johnson (John) of Moorman, Kim Curry of Central City and Frances Jewell (Bobby) of Brownsville, Texas.
Joint funeral services for Tom and his wife, Bessie Ann, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Elder Steve Whitaker officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Macedonia Baptist Cemetery in Breckinridge County. Friends may visit with Tom's family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
