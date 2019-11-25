Tom Galloway, 85, of Owensboro died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on July 5, 1934, to the late Albert Galloway and Ethylene Allen Galloway. Tom was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and was a retired accountant.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Galloway; three children, Tina Stanaland, Dana Frew, and Chris Galloway; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Florida. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
