Thomas Murray Kelly, 88, passed away peacefully at Wellington Parc on Friday, March 10, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Murray Kelly and Elizabeth Grimsley Kelly. He was married to the late Sybil Sherman Kelly of Harlan, KY, who died on May 28, 2016
Tom was a survey engineer and retired from the State of Kentucky Highway Department. He was a member of Sorgho Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Sybil, he was also preceded in death by twin sons, who died at birth.
Tom was a lifelong resident of Stanley. He was an avid sportsman and true outdoorsman who loved the country, nature, and hunting wildlife of all kinds — especially ducks. He was a pro at calling ducks that he would get them so close you could see their eyes, or was it because he was so frugal, he didn’t want to waste one shot?
Tom leaves behind his sister-in-law Juanita Slusher; Sybil’s nieces and nephews, as well as close cousins, Tony and Janet Kelly and his most special hunting friend Frank Miller. Oh, the stories they could tell.
Special thanks to all his caretakers over the last six years and Time Savers of Kentucky.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
His self-appointed surrogate son, Phil Lambert, hunting buddy, and loving caretaker, would request expressions of gifts and condolences to Kentucky Wesleyan College Scholarship Fund in memory of his loving wife Sybil.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented