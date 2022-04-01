BEECH GROVE — Tom O’Reilly, 82, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Wellington Parc of Owensboro. Thomas Franklin O’Reilly was born September 2, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Russell and Thelma Kemery O’Reilly, was married to the former Brennda Jeanine Beghtel, until her death September 10, 1976, and was later married to the former Sylvia Joan Rightmyer January 13, 1991. He was a retired welder and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Tom served in the U.S. Marines and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved University of Kentucky Basketball and also enjoyed fishing and golfing.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Tom was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jenny O’Reilly; by a great-granddaughter, Makala Arndell; and by a stepdaughter, Alicia Jennings.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia O’Reilly; two sons, Tim O’Reilly (Rhonda) of Bluffton, Indiana, and Matt O’Reilly (Debbie Emery) of Central City; four daughters, Joanna Pointer (Jackie House) of Bremen, Janet Holpp (Mike) of Madisonville, Debbie Childers (Buster) of Greenville, and Barbara Hobdy of Beaver Dam; a stepson, Gene Hunt (Lori) of Calhoun; a stepdaughter, Benita Slott (Dan) of Evansville; a step son-in-law, Vernon Jennings of Beech Grove; 15 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Sacramento. Friends may visit with Tom’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Tom’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Tom O’Reilly family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 257, Sacramento, KY 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Tom at musterfuneralhomes.com.
