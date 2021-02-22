LOUISVILLE — Tom Wathen, 76, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Tom was a chemist in the U.S Army, from 1968 to 1970, at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. He was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and Brescia College. He was a salesman for Standard Oil in the early 70’s, then owned and operated Tom Wathen Chevron Distributors, in Shelbyville, from 1974 to 2010. He enjoyed traveling, owning and driving nice cars, Makers Mark and 7-Up, his annual Wathen pig roast, and socializing with his friends and family.
Tom was born on Jan. 5, 1945, in Owensboro, to Bill and Louise Wathen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Bill Wathen.
Tom is survived by his loving daughters, Kelly Fitchett (Roy), and Nicki Michelle Sparks (Richard); brother, Joe Wathen (Joan); grandchildren, Ryan Welch, Kaelin Welch, Kennedy Welch, Nicklas Welch, Tyler Sparks, and Dylan Sparks; and nephews, Billy Wathen, Joe Wathen Jr. and Scott Wathen.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Dr.). His Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
