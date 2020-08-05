Tomeka Lynn Newton, 59, of Owensboro passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro on May 24, 1961, to the late Charles Schroader and Sue Wilhite Rock. Tomeka was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and worked very hard to take care of everyone.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Roger Newton; and her brother, Eddie Schroader.
Tomeka is survived by her children, Corby Newton, Paula Armour,
and Roger Newton,
Jr; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Steve Schroader and
David Schroader.
