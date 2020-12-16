LEWISPORT — Tomi Edwards Mathew departed this life unexpectedly at the age of 63 at her home in Lewisport on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Tomi, affectionately referred to as Tom-Tom by her family, was born to Vera V. and George S. Edwards on the most beautiful Thursday of the month, Oct. 10, 1957, in Greenville, South Carolina.
She attended Owensboro Business College as well as Kentucky Wesleyan College and obtained degrees in political science and history. In recent years, she served as the office manager at the Clarion in Hancock County.
Tom-Tom had a passion for genealogy and was an active member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. She had a creative spirit and was an accomplished glassblower, where she designed numerous original pieces of jewelry for the family she loved. She enjoyed cooking and was dedicated to the Wednesday night meals at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
She will forever be remembered as the cool aunt, whose purse resembled that of Mary Poppins, always full of never-ending gum, mints and Little Debbie cakes. Visits to her house always resulted in gifts to take home. She inherited her enthusiasm for a good deal at auctions, yard sales and flea markets from her father, whom she adored. We feel certain they are together on the other side junking. She and Brent shared their first date visiting yard sales. She passed the love of a good yard sale or auction on to her great-nieces and great-nephews, which they tell the stories of their adventures with Tom-Tom affectionately. She loved to read and shared her love of a good Stephen King novel with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Harold and Pat Mathew; and by her father, George S. Edwards; as well as her beloved Daschunds, Dudley and Cooper.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Brent Mathew of Lewisport; their son, Blaine of Owensboro; her mother Vera V. Edwards of Owensboro; sisters Karen Moton of Delaware and Sandi Edwards of Owensboro; sister-in-law Tamara Mathew of Haubstadt, Indiana; nieces Jessica (Kyle) Estes, Annie (Andrew) Rumage, Mary Moton of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Madesyn Thomas of Hawesville; nephew Noah Thomas of Whiteman Air Force Base; cousins Sarah Mondry of Wyoming, David Tucker of Morganfield and Jim Stevens of Nashville, Tennessee; great-nieces and great-nephews Cameron, Cassandra and Carissa Estes and Lydia and Benjamin Rumage; and her beloved pup, Molly, whom she spoiled with treats and warm bologna.
Tomi will be honored with a graveside service 1 p.m. Friday at Blythe Chapel Cemetery in Owensville, Indiana.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Brent Mathew Fund at Independence Bank in Lewisport.
