GREENVILLE — Tommie Loretta Rose, 86, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a self-employed homemaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Pat Pendley; sons Sonny Rose, Jeff Rose and Tim Rose; and sister Betty Jarvis.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
