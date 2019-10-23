DRAKESBORO -- Tommy Bedford Austin, 66, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home. He was a loader driver for Vaught Saw Mill.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Jean Austin; son Tommy Austin; daughters Brenda Robinson, Lisa Boyd and Macia Ketton; stepdaughters Rita Dukes, Diana Baskerville, Bonnie Baskerville and Jeanette Turner; brothers Ed Austin, Tom Austin and Mac Austin; and sisters Clara Gregory and Imogene Griffin.
Services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
